Planning your day at the beach

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Beach season is here, but what if the water isn’t safe to swim in? There is a way that you can check before you leave your house.

The Lake Erie beach at Maumee Bay State Park has already spent two days under an advisory for elevated bacteria levels this year. Signs on the beach alert the public not to go in the water. But today, no advisory and no signs.

Alexis Myers-Macias spent the day at Maumee Bay State Park beach with her kids. She tells 13abc that if there’s an advisory at her favorite beach, “I’d probably end up going somewhere else and come back when it was better out here in the water.”

But rather than finding out after driving to the beach, you can check BeachGuard.

Mary Shaffer with the Ohio Department of Health explains, “BeachGuard is our web application that we use for entering in water quality results, and it was specially designed for Lake Erie.”

Shaffer says BeachGuard has since expanded to include inland lakes, like the one at Maumee Bay.

Dr. Daryl Dwyer oversees a lab at the Lake Erie Center, where water quality is measured six days a week.

Dr. Dwyer explains, “We have students who go out and take readings for all these different environmental parameters, and then they run it through our model.”

E. Coli predictions from the model are posted to BeachGuard, and advisories are issued as needed. And Shaffer says it has a far reach.

“Prior to the pandemic, this website actually had the most hits of the state agency websites.”

BeachGuard helps moms like Amanda Cramer change their plans early if they have to.

Cramer took her family to the beach at Maumee Bay State Park and says that if she saw an advisory was posted on BeachGuard, she would find another beach. She says, “I don’t want to swim in nasty water or put my kids in it.”

You can check BeachGuard here: http://publicapps.odh.ohio.gov/beachguardpublic/

