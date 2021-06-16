Traffic
Semi runs into house Wednesday morning in Grand Rapids

A semi truck crashed into a house in Grand Rapids, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 16.
A semi truck crashed into a house in Grand Rapids, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 16.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a semi-truck driver who ran into multiple cars before hitting a house on Wednesday morning in Wood County.

The truck went into the house at State Route 65 and Wapakoneta Rd. in Grand Rapids. According to officials in Wood County, the truck hit multiple cars before hitting the house.

The driver ran from the truck before authorities arrived. The driver is described as a Black man wearing a maroon shirt and jeans.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

