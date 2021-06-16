Semi runs into house Wednesday morning in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a semi-truck driver who ran into multiple cars before hitting a house on Wednesday morning in Wood County.

The truck went into the house at State Route 65 and Wapakoneta Rd. in Grand Rapids. According to officials in Wood County, the truck hit multiple cars before hitting the house.

The driver ran from the truck before authorities arrived. The driver is described as a Black man wearing a maroon shirt and jeans.

There were no injuries reported.

A semi truck crashed into a house in Grand Rapids, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 16. (WTVG)

