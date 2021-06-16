Traffic
Staying safe on the water as boating season hits full gear

By Ashley Bornancin
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many families are taking their boats out for the first time all year, but whether they’re an experienced boater or a newbie, there are some things they are going to want to keep in mind.

Instructors at Toledo Sail & Power Squadron said the number one thing is making sure everyone has a working life jacket on the boat. With the accessibility and comfortability of inflatable life jackets, they say there’s no reason boaters should go without proper life jackets.

“Boating is great fun if you pay attention and use a little common sense,” said Nelson Evans, an instructor at Toledo Sail & Power Squadron for America’s Boating Club. “You need to know the rules. Safety, if you’re passing another vessel, do you know the signal to let them know which side you’re going to pass on? A lot of people don’t know that either.”

Some of their top boating tips:

  • Learn the rules and all proper safety protocols for boating by taking a class.
  • If you are anchored, you’re going to want to turn off your generator and keep an eye out for your neighbor’s, too. These can release carbon monoxide that can be dangerous for onboard passengers.
  • Make sure you know how to refuel at the gas docks. The team says every year boats catch on fire and explode from improper fueling.
  • Double check maintenance issues, hoses, lines, life jackets, and fire extinguishers, keeping everything up to par when needed.
  • Drinking while operating a boat is illegal and dangerous for everyone on the water.
  • Practice extra caution with children on board. “A lot of times people don’t understand, especially with the new pontoon boats, they let their kids sit on the front, you know dangle their feet on the side, and if those kids put their foot underwater and it drags them under, you’re going to go straight back to the props and it’s going to cut them up pretty bad,” said Evans.

For more information on their full-day boating safety classes, go to: http://www.toledopowersquadron.org/

