Teaching the Truth about systemic racism in schools

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Does it create division or is it merely the truth being told?

Critical Race Theory is a heated topic brewing in multiple states including Ohio. Republican Lawmakers are working to advance measures that would keep K-12 teachers from talking about race and implicit bias.

“We have a very diverse population which is majority students of color, and it would behoove us to educate them about their surroundings, about their history, as well as current practice and how it effects their daily lives,” Assistant Transformational Leader of Equity and Inclusion for Toledo Public Schools Dr. Treva Jeffries said.

Testimony began at the State House concerning House Bill 322 and 327. A half dozen states have passed similar laws banning teachers from discussing divisive topics such as how racism shapes public policy and life in this country.

Ron Rouleau has been teaching history for 25 years at Rogers High School. He tells 13 ABC,

“The worst thing you can do as a teacher is lie to the kids,” Rogers history teacher Ron Rouleau said. “So if you give them all the information, let them make decisions - these are young adults, they have to go out and make life decisions in the future. They have to not only know all of the information, but to gather information and look at both sides of a topic.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.