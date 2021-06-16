Traffic
Toledo man charged with killing neighbor’s cat with pellet gun

Roy McAllister is charged with killing his neighbor's cat.
Roy McAllister is charged with killing his neighbor's cat.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 56-year-old Toledo man has been arrested, accused of shooting his neighbor’s cat.

Roy D. McAllister, of the 100 block of E. Plumer, pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday with killing the animal. He was released on an own recognizance bond.

Court documents say McAllister killed the animal on Monday when he exited his home and fired a pellet gun at the cat multiple times. The victim supplied a video of the incident to a Toledo Police officer.

There is no date available for McAllister’s next court appearance.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

