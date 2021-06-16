Traffic
UT hosting cybersecurity camp for high school students, teachers

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo is hosting a free cybersecurity camp for high school students and teachers. The camp runs from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. June 21-June 25 in the North Engineering Building.

To register, email NoorAhmad.Hazari@utoledo.edu by Friday. Free lunch and parking are provided.

The camp will allow students and teachers to interact with UT professors and students, tour laboratories, view live demonstrations and learn about microelectronic chip design and protection against cyber-attacks.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

