UT hosting cybersecurity camp for high school students, teachers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo is hosting a free cybersecurity camp for high school students and teachers. The camp runs from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. June 21-June 25 in the North Engineering Building.

To register, email NoorAhmad.Hazari@utoledo.edu by Friday. Free lunch and parking are provided.

The camp will allow students and teachers to interact with UT professors and students, tour laboratories, view live demonstrations and learn about microelectronic chip design and protection against cyber-attacks.

