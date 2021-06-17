Traffic
date 2021-06-17
“419 Ale Trail” taps craft beer tourism

The trail features 29 breweries in 10 counties across Northwest Ohio
By Christina Williams
Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you love craft beer, there’s a summer activity that is bound to fill your cup. It’s called the “419 Ale Trail.” The trail was created by Destination Toledo as a way to promote craft beer tourism and encourage people to explore all parts of Northwest Ohio.

Cathy Miller, with Destination Toledo, says she took part in a craft beer trail in Bend, Oregon and wanted to create something similar in and around Toledo, as a way to showcase all of the local beers and breweries.

The “ale trail” will use a mobile passport to track your progress. You simply sign up and then check off your stops on your phone. Participants can go at their own pace, stopping at one place or making a weekend trip out of the trail.

With dozens of taprooms and breweries taking part, there’s a chance for every beer lover or beginner to try something new, learn and enjoy.

The “419 Ale Trail” launches on Friday, June 18, 2021. You can sign up now and then track your trips every time you drink a brew.

