aMAYSing Kids Inc. offers FREE Broadcasting Camp

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Online registration is now open for aMAYSing Kids Broadcasting Camp & Media Mentorship program.

aMAYSing Kids is a non-profit working to improve reading literacy, fluency, and proficiency through teaching broadcasting fundamentals for students in Toledo entering grades 4-8.

The free 4-week-long camp runs from June 28th-August 13th, and students can choose from two sessions; 9:30 am-12:30 pm or 1:30 pm-4:30 pm, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

During each programming session, students will learn fundamentals in television, radio and podcasting, sports broadcasting, and sound engineering.

The summer broadcast camp is sponsored by The City of Toledo, THE JUICE FM 107.3, and The Toledo Lucas County Public Library. "

Student space is limited. To ensure access for all families, paper registration is available. To register for camp or learn more about aMAYSing Kids Inc., visit the website at amaysingkids.org

