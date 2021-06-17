Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Cleveland man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing 94-year-old great grandma, raping 2 women

Cornelius Pames (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)
Cornelius Pames (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cornelius Pames Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for killing a 94-year-old woman and raping her 74-year-old daughter in 2018 at home in Slavic Village.

Both women were visiting from Honduras and spending the summer in Cleveland with family.

The brutal attack happened inside a home on Gertrude Avenue in Cleveland on Sept. 17, 2018.

Cleveland police said Pames, 27, entered the home by pushing in a window air conditioner unit and crawling through a window.

Once inside, he smothered Eusebia Garcia with a pillow, assaulted the 74-year-old woman and stole valuables.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office connected Pames’ DNA to the scene of the crime.

“Eucebia was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “We will hold Pames accountable for his horrific actions.”

On Sept. 12, 2018, Pames tried to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl at another home on Gertrude Avenue.

And on Oct. 1, 2018, Pames raped a 16-year-old girl with developmental issues at an apartment on Park Avenue in Slavic Village.

He broke into the teenager’s home using a crowbar, sexually assaulted her several times and then duct taped her to a chair before stealing several items.

Pames was arrested by Cleveland police on Oct. 15, 2018.

“This individual is a monster who terrorized Slavic Village during this three-week crime wave,” said Prosecutor O’Malley, “We hope that this will bring a sense of closure to the victims and some tranquility to the residents of this neighborhood.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi truck crashed into a house in Grand Rapids, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 16.
Driver’s body found in Maumee River after crashing tractor-trailer into Grand Rapids home
Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill
Ohio BMV: Renew your ID, driver license, vehicle registration before July 1
Ohio BMV: Renew your ID, driver license, vehicle registration before July 1
Findlay woman wins Vax-A-Million drawing
The sign has the wrong date.
Historic mix-up: ODOT puts wrong date on Toledo Welcome Sign

Latest News

Cpl. Renae Peterson returned to work with the Monroe Police a year after being shot in the line...
Monroe Police officer returns to work year after being shot in the line of duty
Authorities investigate a shooting at Lake of Woods Apartments on Thursday morning
Person shot in Springfield Township Thursday morning
Ohio ending COVID-19 state of emergency, changing requirements in nursing homes
music generic
Ottawa Summer Park Concert Series kicks off Saturday night
The Toledo Zoo welcomes two new tiger cubs
Toledo Zoo announces contest to name new tiger cubs