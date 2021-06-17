Cleveland man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing 94-year-old great grandma, raping 2 women

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cornelius Pames Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for killing a 94-year-old woman and raping her 74-year-old daughter in 2018 at home in Slavic Village.

Both women were visiting from Honduras and spending the summer in Cleveland with family.

The brutal attack happened inside a home on Gertrude Avenue in Cleveland on Sept. 17, 2018.

Cleveland police said Pames, 27, entered the home by pushing in a window air conditioner unit and crawling through a window.

Once inside, he smothered Eusebia Garcia with a pillow, assaulted the 74-year-old woman and stole valuables.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office connected Pames’ DNA to the scene of the crime.

“Eucebia was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “We will hold Pames accountable for his horrific actions.”

On Sept. 12, 2018, Pames tried to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl at another home on Gertrude Avenue.

And on Oct. 1, 2018, Pames raped a 16-year-old girl with developmental issues at an apartment on Park Avenue in Slavic Village.

He broke into the teenager’s home using a crowbar, sexually assaulted her several times and then duct taped her to a chair before stealing several items.

Pames was arrested by Cleveland police on Oct. 15, 2018.

“This individual is a monster who terrorized Slavic Village during this three-week crime wave,” said Prosecutor O’Malley, “We hope that this will bring a sense of closure to the victims and some tranquility to the residents of this neighborhood.”

