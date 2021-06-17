Doctors unsure was causes ‘long-hauler’ post-COVID syndrome

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is a growing group of people who’ve had COVID and they’re finding out months after they recover that they are actually not fully recovered.

They have post-COVID syndrome or long haulers syndrome.

The symptoms are shortness of breath, fatigue, headaches, and memory impairment.

The symptoms appear sometimes 3 to 4 months after recovering from COVID and most often affect people who only had mild COVID symptoms or who were asymptomatic.

Doctors don’t know what exactly causes it. The best guess at this point is that it’s caused by the viral inflammation that comes with coronavirus.

They can only treat it symptomatically.

There is a support group for people with post-COVID syndrome: https://www.facebook.com/groups/COVID19survivorcorps/

