Free fishing in Ohio the weekend of June 19-20

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - From the shores of Lake Erie to the mighty Maumee River, northwest Ohio boasts plenty of places for avid anglers to cast a line. This Father’s Day weekend, you can take advantage of Ohio’s free fishing days, allowing you to fish without buying a license.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) says all size and bag limits will still apply for the two-day event, June 19-20, 2021.

Local fishing experts say more people are getting out on the water than ever before, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “A lot of people were stuck inside because of quarantine and stuff, and they want to get out on the water,” said Kameron Frankart, a staff member at Maumee Tackle and Fishing Outfitters.

Staff at the shop say if you’re new to the world of fishing, start small. “Just find a pond around town,” said Frankart. “They’ve got little small game fish, and you could hook into a big fish, too, to make it exciting.” If you still feel lost, visit an area bait and tackle shop to consult with the professionals. They can recommend reels, lures, and other gear based on your experience level and price range.

Those we spoke to say the main goal is to enjoy the water and have fun. “It’s really just all about getting out there with your family, or with your dad for Father’s Day weekend,” said Frankart. “Throw a hook and bobber out there. See what you can reel in, and catch your first fish.”

Fishers should also be aware of the state’s fishing regulations before they cast off. To check those rules, head over to the ODNR website.

