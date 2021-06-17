It only takes minutes for the heat in your car to turn deadly

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Since 2017, Kelly Askins has been gathering Sandusky County leaders yearly for a demonstration to show the dangers of leaving kids and pets inside cars, even for just a few minutes. On Thursday, it was a normal mid-June day in the 80s, but inside a car, it was 140 degrees.

“A lot of people just don’t know,” says Askins, who is also the dog warden in Sandusky County. “They don’t know that it can happen in ten minutes.”

Scott Miller, Sandusky County Commissioner, has taken part in the event since the beginning. “The car started to heat up rapidly,” he says. “On a day like today, it lifted 10 degrees in five minutes. We’ve been in here 20 minutes, and it’s raised 25 degrees.”

Commissioner Miller spent the event’s entire half-hour inside his car with no air conditioning and his window only cracked an inch. During that time, the temperature inside the car rose 60 degrees.

“The difference is, I’m prepared,” he explains. “I’ve hydrated, and it’s still taking a strong effect on me, but children and animals don’t have the opportunity to be prepared.”

Askins says that children aren’t equipped to take on heat like this. “Their body temperature warms up three to five times than an adult’s,” she says. “So, they have less of an ability to cool themselves.”

