June 17th Weather Forecast

Severe Storms Possible Friday
By Ross Ellet
Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be much warmer today with a high in the middle 80s. Showers and storms are likely late overnight into the morning hours on Friday. Sunshine is expected to return late morning with very humid conditions. Scattered storms could redevelop in the mid to late afternoon hours southeast of Toledo. Some of those storms could be severe with damaging winds, hail, and possibly a tornado. The weekend will be warm with lower humidity. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Showers and storms return to the area on Monday. Cool weather will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

