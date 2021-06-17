Multiple Juneteenth celebrations planned in Toledo and Bowling Green

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This Saturday, Juneteenth will be honored for the first time as a federal holiday and also as holiday in Toledo and Lucas County.

The holiday, observed every June 19, celebrates the complete emancipation of African American slaves in the United States, when Union troops brought the news to slaves in Galveston, Texas that the Civil War had officially ended back in April of 1865.

Many celebrations will be taking place this Saturday around the Toledo area to commemorate the occasion.

“We’re celebrating black freedom, commemorating black love, and we’re going to spotlight black joy,” says Anthony King, President of BRAVE at Bowling Green University.

The student led organization is hosting a celebration, featuring black artists, musicians, and businesses, at Wooster Green Park to mark the occasion.

King feels that after last year’s call for social justice, Juneteenth should be observed by more than just the African American community.

“This is the year of solidarity. That Americans should stand with the Black community and other oppressed communities alike,” says King.

“It probably means more to me as a descendant of a slave than it would to someone else. But it means I will hold my shoulders back and my head up high,” says Robert Smith, Director of the African American Legacy Project.

Celebrations taking place:

9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. - Juneteenth Community Cleanup at Scott High School

11 a.m. - 100th Anniversary of Negro League marker unveiling

1 p.m.-5 p.m. - Juneteenth Parade and Festival at Frederick Douglas Community Center

2 p.m.-10 p.m. - BRAVE Juneteenth celebration at Wooster Green Park

