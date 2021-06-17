Juneteenth now recognized as official holiday in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners voted on Thursday to declare Juneteenth an official holiday in Lucas County.

It comes just moments after President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Commissioner Pete Gerken said he believes Lucas County is the first county in the state to implement this recognition.

The board also urged the state legislature to recognize it as an official holiday as well.

“I think there will be more activities for people to reflect on the meaning... and talk with each other about how to make things better,” Commissioner Tina Wozniak said.

Commissioner Gary Byers said the board was united on this issue.

“This is something that will generate discussion, an understanding our history is critical in going forward in a meaningful way and a just way,” Commissioner Gary Byers said. “If our past is clouded, that can’t happen. This is a singular step in the right direction.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.