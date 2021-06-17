Traffic
Michigan will open to full capacity on June 22

(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By Rachel Hyams
Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the end of all COVID-19 epidemic orders on gatherings and masking as COVID-19 cases continue to plummet following increased vaccinations it was originally July 1.

Beginning June 22, capacity in both indoor and outdoor settings will increase to 100% and the state will no longer require residents to wear a face mask.

“Today is a day that we have all been looking forward to, as we can safely get back to normal day-to-day activities and put this pandemic behind us,” said Governor Whitmer. "

Nearly five million Michiganders ages 16 and older have received their first vaccine dose, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. According to data from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry, half of Michigan residents have completed their vaccination and over 60% have gotten their first shots.

“This is great news and a day all of us have been looking forward to for more than a year,” said Elizabeth Hertel, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director. “We have said all along that the vaccine would help us return to a sense of normalcy and today we announce that day is here.”

Currently, Michigan is experiencing 24.3 cases per million and has recorded a 1.9% positivity rate over the last seven days.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and where to find the nearest vaccination site, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine and VaccineFinder.org.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

