Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a police officer responding to reports of shots fired accidentally struck a wounded man who was lying in a street.

Forty-two-year-old Eric Cole, of Springfield, was flown to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. It’s not yet known if his death was caused by the shooting, the accident or both.

The incident occurred Sunday night in Springfield.

Police Chief Lee Graf says there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred and officer Amanda Rosales — the first one on the scene — was trying to read addresses on the houses when she hit Cole. Rosales stopped immediately and began rendering aid to Cole.

Both the accident and the shooting are under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill
A semi truck crashed into a house in Grand Rapids, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 16.
Driver’s body found in Maumee River after crashing tractor-trailer into Grand Rapids home
Northwood seeks to declare Great Eastern Shopping Center a nuisance
Northwood seeks to declare Great Eastern Shopping Center a nuisance
Perrysburg superintendent: school board “has not and will not be voting to adopt critical race theory”
This is a 2016 photo of Bruce Gradkowski of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team.
Gradkowski named interim head coach at St. Francis

Latest News

The "419 Ale Trail" features 29 breweries in 10 counties across Northwest Ohio
“419 Ale Trail” taps craft beer tourism
"419 Ale Trail" hits Northwest Ohio
"419 Ale Trail" hits Northwest Ohio
Ohio lawmakers heard arguments to abolish the death penalty on Wednesday from faith leaders, a...
Death penalty ban supporters make pitch to Ohio state senators
The police chief says there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred. The...
Family demands justice after shooting victim run over by responding police officer