Ohio ending COVID-19 state of emergency, changing requirements in nursing homes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. DeWine announced the end of Ohio’s few remaining COVID-19 health orders and changes to requirements in nursing homes on Thursday.

State officials are eliminating most orders regarding nursing homes on Friday. In March, Ohio required nursing homes and assisted-living facilities to allow visitation to resume with some restrictions still in place. Now, the state-mandated restrictions will be lifted. Any rules on visitation will be set by individual centers.

Those looking to visit loved ones in these facilities will no longer need to make an appointment and there will no longer be a limit on the number of visitors at any given time. Any restrictions past that point would be set by the individual facility and not the state, DeWine said. The administration is encouraging visitation except in instances facilities are seeing a COVID-19 outbreak.

The only remaining restriction on these facilities will be on unvaccinated staff members. The state will continue to require workers who have not received a shot to be tested for COVID-19 twice weekly.

Gov. DeWine said the cases still being recorded in nursing homes have largely been brought in by unvaccinated staff members. The governor estimates roughly 55% of staff in Ohio’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities are currently vaccinated.

These facilities will still need to follow any federal guidelines and CDC guidance.

For those who live or work in these centers and have additional questions, the state will be hosting webinars starting Friday to provide information and resources. It will be accessible here.

The state is also officially ending the state of emergency declaration, going into effect on Friday. The governor said that the order has a limited meaning in Ohio, with its main purpose functioning as a method of obtaining supplies and resources. It allowed officials to sidestep the traditional process of buying pandemic-related resources, such as ventilators.

“We couldn’t find a significant reason to keep doing this,” DeWine said.

The changes come as Ohio reached a new milestone in the fight against COVID-19, with more than 57% of Ohio’s adults vaccinated against the virus. Nearly 47% of Ohio’s entire population has received their vaccine.

