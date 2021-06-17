Ottawa Summer Park Concert Series kicks off Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo announced a free concert series this summer at the Ottawa Park Amphitheater.
The Ottawa Summer Park Concert Series gets rolling Saturday and continues through August 14. Shows start at 6 p.m. and last until 8.
Here is the lineup:
- June 19: The Good, The Bad & The Blues
- June 26: DeZire
- July 10: The Grape Smugglers
- July 17: Distant Cousinz
- July 24: Madison Avenue
- July 31: East River Drive
- August 7: Locoweed
- August 14: The Katch Band
