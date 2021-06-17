Ottawa Summer Park Concert Series kicks off Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo announced a free concert series this summer at the Ottawa Park Amphitheater.

The Ottawa Summer Park Concert Series gets rolling Saturday and continues through August 14. Shows start at 6 p.m. and last until 8.

Here is the lineup:

June 19: The Good, The Bad & The Blues

June 26: DeZire

July 10: The Grape Smugglers

July 17: Distant Cousinz

July 24: Madison Avenue

July 31: East River Drive

August 7: Locoweed

August 14: The Katch Band

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.