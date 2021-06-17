Traffic
Ottawa Summer Park Concert Series kicks off Saturday night

music generic
music generic(WVLT News)
By Jeremy Schneider
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo announced a free concert series this summer at the Ottawa Park Amphitheater.

The Ottawa Summer Park Concert Series gets rolling Saturday and continues through August 14. Shows start at 6 p.m. and last until 8.

Here is the lineup:

  • June 19: The Good, The Bad & The Blues
  • June 26: DeZire
  • July 10: The Grape Smugglers
  • July 17: Distant Cousinz
  • July 24: Madison Avenue
  • July 31: East River Drive
  • August 7: Locoweed
  • August 14: The Katch Band

