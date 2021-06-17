Traffic
Person shot in Springfield Township Thursday morning

Authorities investigate a shooting at Lake of Woods Apartments on Thursday morning
Authorities investigate a shooting at Lake of Woods Apartments on Thursday morning(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and Sylvania Township Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting in Springfield Township.

It happened at the Lake of Woods Apartments Thursday morning. Authorities said one person was shot and taken to the hospital for what they called non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

