Protecting your skin from sun damage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Whether you’re heading to the park or the lake, one thing to keep an eye out for is the sun and all of the damage that comes with it.

Esthetician Lynette Jones of Lynette D. Jones Esthetics in Toledo says the best thing to prevent sun damage, skin cancer, and aging is to wear sunscreen with at least a 30 SPF, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Jones says most people don’t reapply, but in order to stay protected, you need to reapply every 2 hours. This goes for people who wear BB cream moisturizer, which typically has an SPF of 15. Sun damage can form at any age, but it depends on genetics when the damage appears.

“The damage that the sun causes, you don’t really see it for 10-15 years later, so you get the damage now, but you don’t see that damage for 10-15 years,” Jones said. “So that’s why I really preach to my clients, sun protection at an early age, and the earlier you take care of your sun, the better your skin is going to be as you age. And also, it’s always going to be a lot easier on your pockets if you prevent than it is to correct.”

Jones strongly discourages sunbathing and says that’s what creates leathery skin in later years. Instead, she says cover up with SPF, a hat, and large sunglasses.

She recommends applying sunscreen before makeup or after any treatments you may use, including the top of your scalp for bald individuals. You should also be drinking two times your weight in water, or at least 63 ounces to keep your skin healthy and hydrated.

If you do experience sun damage, Jones says to apply aloe to the burn or aloe toner to cool off and heal the burn.

“Some of my clients have a darker melonin or olive completion skin, they feel like their skin is enough protection from the sun, but it is not. No matter what your gender is or what your ethnicity is, wear sun protection,” Jones said.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.