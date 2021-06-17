Toledo Zoo announces contest to name new tiger cubs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo is giving you the chance to name two of the newest additions to its family.

The Zoo announced a contest on Thursday where for a donation amount of your choice, you can cast a vote for your favorite tiger cub names. The donations will help raise funds for the Zoo’s conservation efforts.

Voting is open until June 30. Follow this link to cast your vote.

