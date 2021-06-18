Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Frederick Douglas Center in need of urgent repairs

By Willie Daniely III and Kayla Molander
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Frederick Douglas Community Center is in need of urgent repairs.

Reggie Williams, the Executive Director of the Frederick Douglas Community Association, says the facility is in desperate need of a new roof, gym and heating and air systems among other things.

“If we don’t make the improvements, what effect that will have on our youth... and we’re trying to save lives,” says Williams.

The community center, also known as The Doug, is one the city buildings included in the $46 million proposal called the Leopardo Project. If that initiative passes, it would upgrade several city building to be made more efficient.

On Tuesday, City Councilwoman Cecelia Adams proposed using $1.5 million from the city’s capital improvement fund to get the renovations started now.

“So this isn’t delayed any further and so this work can get started and we can get some relief to some of these problems as soon as possible,” says Adams.

Her proposition prompted her fellow councilmen to wonder if a renovation was the best course of action.

“A million and a half? What would the cost of tearing that building down and building a new building be?” asks Councilman Rob Ludeman.

Williams believes that it would be loss to the community to see the existing building go.

“I don’t want to see this building necessarily go away, because we have a lot of character,” says Williams.

“The Douglass Center is a staple in our community. We need the Doug.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill
Severe Storms Possible Later Today
Severe storm threat diminishing; more storms possible this weekend
Juneteenth now recognized as official holiday in Lucas County, City of Toledo
A semi truck crashed into a house in Grand Rapids, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 16.
Driver’s body found in Maumee River after crashing tractor-trailer into Grand Rapids home
The sign has the wrong date.
Historic mix-up: ODOT puts wrong date on Toledo Welcome Sign

Latest News

Frederick Douglass Center in need of urgent repair
2sickle cell
The difficulties and danger of living with sickle cell anemia
Metroparks Meetup: Celebrating Father’s Day and Juneteenth outdoors
Severe Storms Possible Later Today
Severe storm threat diminishing; more storms possible this weekend