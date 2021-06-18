Traffic
Girl killed, boy hurt in Dallas stabbing

A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.
A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.(Source: KTVT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - A girl is dead and a boy is injured after a stabbing in Dallas on Thursday.

A woman stabbed a girl and a boy at a home, the Dallas Police Dept. said.

A witness at the home had to get a neighbor’s help to restrain the woman.

The neighbor then took the wounded girl to a nearby fire station. Dallas Fire Rescue took the girl to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The initial police report said the girl was 7 years old. Local media said the girl was 6 years old.

The boy who was stabbed was also taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The woman accused in the double stabbing is in police custody. It’s not known yet what the woman’s connection is to the children.

The incident is under investigation.

