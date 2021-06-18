Traffic
June 18th Weather Forecast

Severe Storms Possible Today
By Ross Ellet
Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Showers and storms are likely this morning. A second round of storms during the afternoon and evening could become severe with tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. Highs will be in the middle 80s. A non-severe round of showers and storms is likely overnight tonight into early Saturday morning. Another round of storms may redevelop Saturday afternoon and evening. Severe storms are possible. The main threat on Saturday will be damaging wind, but an isolated tornado and hail can’t be ruled out either. Most of Sunday will be dry with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and storms are possible by Sunday evening. Showers and storms are likely on Monday. Calm, cool, and dry weather returns starting on Tuesday of next week.

