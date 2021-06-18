Traffic
Man in critical condition after shooting at Miracle Manor Apartments

Miracle Manor shooting
Miracle Manor shooting(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating an apartment complex shooting that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition Friday.

Police were called to the Miracle Manor Apartment shortly before 2 p.m., which is located northwest of the intersection of Laskey and Jackman.

There is no suspect in the case, and authorities are asking the public for any information that could help solve the case.

