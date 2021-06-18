Metroparks Meetup: Celebrating Father’s Day and Juneteenth outdoors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain or shine, the Metroparks always offer a full slate of weekend activities -- and this weekend, that includes casting lines along the mighty Maumee. Glass City Metropark will provide the perfect backdrop for dad’s day out along the waterfront.

“This Sunday, we’re having our Father’s Day fishing event,” explains Kendra Rison, environmental education specialist for the parks system. “This weekend in Ohio, you do not need a license to fish. We’ll be here from 9am-2pm, with free bait and some loaner fishing poles.

Rison says fishing gives her a sense of peace, and also ties in well with Sunday’s theme: “It’s something I learned from my father and grandfather, so this is a great opportunity to share these memories with your family.”

Father’s Day isn’t the only focus, with Juneteenth being celebrated Saturday -- now officially a federal holiday. “We will be partnering up with the Frederick Douglass Center for their parade walk,” says Rison, “and we’ll have a shuttle bus that will take you out to Secor Metropark, where we are hosting our own Juneteenth event.” That includes a showing of Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”, and Toledo Astronomical Association will provide telescopes for stargazing -- weather permitting.

The final weekend of June will carry another unique offering, with a backyard camping experience out at Howard Marsh. To reserve your spot in line, visit MetroparksToledo.com.

