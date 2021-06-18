Severe storms, tornadoes possible for Friday afternoon and evening

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been seven months since the area has had any severe weather and two years since the last tornado, but the threat for severe storms will grow today.

Non-severe showers and storms are likely this morning. However the severe weather threat increases this afternoon once a warm front moves into the area and the humidity jumps much higher. The best chance for severe storms comes between 2-8 p.m. Damaging winds is the biggest storm threat, but large hail and tornadoes are also possible.

While storms could impact any part of the viewing area, areas south of US 6 have the highest severe weather chance. The Storm Prediction Center has an enhanced risk (level 3 on a scale up to 5) forecast in the southern part of the area. Our northern counties are in the slight risk (level 2 on a scale up to 5).

Non-severe showers and storms are likely overnight and into early Saturday morning. The severe threat remains for Saturday when a few storms could redevelop late in the afternoon. The main threat on Saturday will be damaging wind, but an isolated tornado and hail can’t be ruled out either.

Most of Sunday will be dry with highs in the upper 80s, with showers and storms possible by Sunday evening.

