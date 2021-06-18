Toledo woman dies after being hit by car in Bedford Twp.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is dead after she was hit by a car while walking her dog in Bedford Township, Michigan, on Tuesday night.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Pamela Sue Kimmins, 64, was walking eastbound across Lewis Ave. around 9:18 p.m. when she was struck by a car, driven by a 54-year-old Toledo man. Kimmins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time. He was uninjured in the crash.

Investigation continues into the crash. It is unknown at this time whether excessive speed and/or intoxicating substances were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 734-240-7541.

