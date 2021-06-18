Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo woman dies after being hit by car in Bedford Twp.

Toledo Police light bar
Toledo Police light bar(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is dead after she was hit by a car while walking her dog in Bedford Township, Michigan, on Tuesday night.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Pamela Sue Kimmins, 64, was walking eastbound across Lewis Ave. around 9:18 p.m. when she was struck by a car, driven by a 54-year-old Toledo man. Kimmins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time. He was uninjured in the crash.

Investigation continues into the crash. It is unknown at this time whether excessive speed and/or intoxicating substances were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 734-240-7541.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill
The sign has the wrong date.
Historic mix-up: ODOT puts wrong date on Toledo Welcome Sign
A semi truck crashed into a house in Grand Rapids, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 16.
Driver’s body found in Maumee River after crashing tractor-trailer into Grand Rapids home
Findlay woman wins Vax-A-Million drawing
Authorities investigate a shooting at Lake of Woods Apartments on Thursday morning
Person shot in Springfield Township Thursday morning

Latest News

Friday storms likely for region.
Severe storms, tornadoes possible for Friday afternoon and evening
The Toledo Humane Society advises against over-exposure and leaving your animals unattended in...
Summer Safety Series: Protecting your pets from the summer heat
Ohio State Highway Patrol reports more traffic fatalities so far this year compared to last...
Two injured in crash Thursday night on Airport Hwy.
Toledo Refining Company workers are on edge as fate of Line 5 pipeline remains uncertain
‘It’s terrifying’: Toledo Refining Co. workers on edge as fate of pipeline remains uncertain