Two injured in crash Thursday night on Airport Hwy.

Ohio State Highway Patrol reports more traffic fatalities so far this year compared to last...
Ohio State Highway Patrol reports more traffic fatalities so far this year compared to last year during the same time period.
By Jeremy Schneider
Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were injured after a car ran into a semi-truck Thursday night on Airport Hwy.

A semi was eastbound on Airport before midnight when it attempted to turn north on Holland-Sylvania on a green light. Before the driver cleared the intersection, a car traveling west on Airport struck the semi.

Two people in the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the car will be cited for the crash.

The intersection was closed until 12:30 a.m. to clean up debris and diesel fuel.

