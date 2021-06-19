Traffic
6/19: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Scattered storms this evening; warm, humid Father’s Day; more storms late PM
By Dan Smith
Updated: 38 minutes ago
A slight risk (2/5) for severe weather exists late tonight, diving in from the northwest along the state line (best timing 9pm-3am). Gusty winds, hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out -- though storm cells will be few and far between. Father’s Day looks warm and humid yet again, with storm chances (slight, 2/5 along/north of US-6) again holding off until sunset -- most daytime plans should be good to go, but have an indoor backup plan in mind.

