6/19: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

A slight risk (2/5) for severe weather exists late tonight, diving in from the northwest along the state line (best timing 9pm-3am). Gusty winds, hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out -- though storm cells will be few and far between. Father’s Day looks warm and humid yet again, with storm chances (slight, 2/5 along/north of US-6) again holding off until sunset -- most daytime plans should be good to go, but have an indoor backup plan in mind.

