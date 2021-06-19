Betting, athlete compensation could represent a seismic shift in Ohio sports landscape

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The sports landscape in Ohio could see a significant shift if the state House of Representatives follows the Senate’s lead in passing legislation to allow college athletes to accept paid endorsements and legalize sports betting.

“In a very divisive time in our society, sports is one of the few things that unite us,” said Sen. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) Wednesday as the Senate prepared to vote on the sports betting bill that he co-sponsored.

He was also the main sponsor of the bill to allow college athletes to get money for their name, image and likeness (NIL), SB 187.

The NCAA doesn’t allow athletes to endorse products or get money through content posted to their social media platforms. It’s currently reviewing its policy as more states line up to pass legislation to legalize athletes profiting off their personal brand.

Ohio State University football coach Ryan Day testified recently in support of the bill, arguing colleges in the state would miss out on landing certain recruits without a NIL law on the books.

“It would severely damage us in recruiting moving forward,” Day said. “For us to be in a situation where they could go to another state and make name image and likeness would have disadvantage.”

He said there is hope that the federal government will pass a law to create a uniform standard across the country when it comes to NIL. There are exceptions and limitations in Ohio, like if an athlete has an endorsement deal that conflicts with a team sponsor. In that case, an athlete could not use their personally-endorsed products when participating in team activities.

The Senate passed the legislation unanimously. If it passes the House, it could go into effect immediately.

Betting on the outcome of Buckeye football games would be legal under a separate bill, SB 176.

The Senate also passed it Wednesday in a 30-2 vote after it was introduced in early May.

If the House meets Antani’s goal of passing the bill by the end of June, sports bets still wouldn’t start until April 2020.

It’s seen several changes since its rollout and could change more before the House takes it up for a vote.

As of now, it would allow 25 mobile licenses, 33 brick and mortar licenses for locations like casinos, and 20 kiosk licenses for places like sports bars.

Here are the different types of sports betting licenses that would be made available in Ohio under the recently-passed... Posted by Josh Croup on Friday, June 18, 2021

Sen. Sandra Williams (D-Cleveland) raised concerns about the limitations the bill places on brick and mortar licenses.

- Counties with populations fewer than 100,000 people can’t have a facility

- Counties with 100,000-500,000 people can have only one

- Counties with 500,000-1 million people can have no more than two

- Counties with 1 million or more can have up to three

That raises an issue for the city Williams represents. If all three of Cleveland’s major professional sports teams applied for “Type B” licenses, casinos would be left out of the process.

“The organizations, the businesses in my district who do this for a living...won’t have an opportunity to participate in something they do for a living: gaming,” Williams said.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission would regulate sports betting under the Senate’s bill. Last year, however, the House’s legislation dictated that the Lottery Commission would be the regulatory body.

98% of the tax revenue generated from sports wagers would go to K-12 education, while the other 2% would be set aside to assist problem gambling efforts.

The Legislative Budget Office estimates the sports betting market will be north of $3 billion by 2024. It could bring the state an estimated $19-24 million in annual tax revenue, but Antani said it’s not all about the money.

“If this bill brings a little bit more excitement to Ohioans watching a soccer game, or a little bit more joy to fans watching a hockey game, then I think it’s worth it,” he said.

