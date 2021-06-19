Traffic
Dr. Dione Somerville begins her new job as President of Owens Community College

Dr. Somerville is the 8th President of OCC
By Kristian Brown
Updated: 27 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s the first week on the job for Dr. Dione Somerville. She is the 8th president to take the reigns at Owens Community College.

Dr. Somerville previously served as the executive vice president at Hawkeye Community College in Iowa. Dr. Somerville is a native of Detroit who has ties to Northwest Ohio. She completed her Masters Degree at Bowling Green State University. Dr. Somerville says she plans on listening to her colleagues in the days and months ahead. She will focus on enrollment. She was also a collegiate athlete, so she believes in Athletics and its roll in recruiting and retaining students

