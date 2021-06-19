One person dead, three others injured after 3 separate shootings in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and three others injured after three separate shootings overnight in Toledo.

Toledo Police responded to a shooting just before midnight Friday on 2926 Rockwood Place, near Detroit Avenue.

Police say Eric Hopkins, 27, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tytiana Turner, 25, was arrested at the scene in connection to the shooting, and according to detectives, the two are relatives.

Officers responded to another shooting just after 12:30am Saturday on Fernwood Avenue and Detroit Avenue.

A 13abc crew saw one man and one woman being transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Police did not have an update of their condition.

A third shooting happened just before 3:30AM at the corner of east Central Avenue and B Street.

Police on scene tell 13abc a juvenile was shot multiple times and their condition is not known. At last check, no arrests have been made.

All three shootings are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contract Toledo Police Crime Stoppers: 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.