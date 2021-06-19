Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

One person dead, three others injured after 3 separate shootings in Toledo

One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo.
One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and three others injured after three separate shootings overnight in Toledo.

Toledo Police responded to a shooting just before midnight Friday on 2926 Rockwood Place, near Detroit Avenue.

Police say Eric Hopkins, 27, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tytiana Turner, 25, was arrested at the scene in connection to the shooting, and according to detectives, the two are relatives.

Officers responded to another shooting just after 12:30am Saturday on Fernwood Avenue and Detroit Avenue.

A 13abc crew saw one man and one woman being transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Police did not have an update of their condition.

A third shooting happened just before 3:30AM at the corner of east Central Avenue and B Street.

Police on scene tell 13abc a juvenile was shot multiple times and their condition is not known. At last check, no arrests have been made.

All three shootings are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contract Toledo Police Crime Stoppers: 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Storms Possible Later Today
Severe storm threat diminishing; more storms possible this weekend
Miracle Manor shooting
21-year-old killed in shooting at Miracle Manor Apartments
Toledo Refining Company workers are on edge as fate of Line 5 pipeline remains uncertain
‘It’s terrifying’: Toledo Refining Co. workers on edge as fate of pipeline remains uncertain
Toledo Police light bar
Toledo woman dies after being hit by car in Bedford Twp.
A 2-year-old is dead as a 9-year-old fights for their life following two separate freeway...
Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.

Latest News

June: 19, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
June: 19, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Three people taken to hospital after crash in Toledo.
Three people injured after crash in Toledo
Betting, athlete compensation could represent a seismic shift in Ohio sports landscape
Betting, athlete compensation could represent a seismic shift in Ohio sports landscape
The Ohio state Senate this week passed bills to legalize sports betting and allow college...
Betting, athlete compensation could represent a seismic shift in Ohio sports landscape