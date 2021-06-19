Traffic
Three people injured after crash in Toledo

By WTVG Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a crash involving four people in four separate vehicles early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 2:30am Saturday at the intersection of Douglas and West Sylvania Avenue.

According to first responders on scene, two drivers in two separate vehicles were extricated and taken to Toledo Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of a pickup truck was also taken to the hospital with injuries that were non-life threatening.

A fourth person who was driving a Chevy Tahoe truck fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toledo Police Crime Stopper: 41-255-1111.

