Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

6/20: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Strong storms possible overnight; hail, gusty wind, tornadoes possible
By Dan Smith
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We already had baseball-sized hail with last night’s few storm cells in Hillsdale/Lenawee Counties... now we’re ramping up potential across the rest of NW Ohio / SE Michigan. Gusty winds will be the main threat this time (sunset through sunrise), though large hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible. After a sleepless night for some, storms will clear east and leave behind cooler weather in their wake -- mid to upper 70s for Monday’s highs, with gusty winds from the west-northwest.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo.
One person dead, three others injured after 3 separate shootings in Toledo
Three people taken to hospital after crash in Toledo.
Three people injured after crash in Toledo
Toledo Police were called to the scene around 1:10 a.m
One dead, two injured in Sunday morning shooting
A man from Adrian is dead after a crash in Monroe County.
Two dead, one injured in Monroe County crash
Miracle Manor shooting
21-year-old killed in shooting at Miracle Manor Apartments

Latest News

Severe storms could carry gusty winds, large hail and even tornadoes overnight. Dan Smith has...
6/20: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast
June 20, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
June 20, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
June 21, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
June 20, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Scattered storms possible this evening, more likely tomorrow night... but most of Father's Day...
6/19: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast