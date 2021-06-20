6/20: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

We already had baseball-sized hail with last night’s few storm cells in Hillsdale/Lenawee Counties... now we’re ramping up potential across the rest of NW Ohio / SE Michigan. Gusty winds will be the main threat this time (sunset through sunrise), though large hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible. After a sleepless night for some, storms will clear east and leave behind cooler weather in their wake -- mid to upper 70s for Monday’s highs, with gusty winds from the west-northwest.

