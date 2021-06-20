Traffic
Adrian man dies in Monroe County crash

A man from Adrian is dead after a crash in Monroe County.
By WTVG Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Adrian is dead after a crash in Monroe County.

It happened around 2:05 p.m. Saturday in Dundee Township on M-50, east of Dennison Road, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff said in a news release that a 32-year-old driver of a Saturn Aura went off the road then swerved back and crashed into the back of a Ford Focus. The driver of the Saturn kept going, crossed the center line, and hit a Toyota Corolla, Sheriff Troy Goodnough said.

The driver of the Saturn was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the Carolla, a 65-year-old man from Inkster, Michigan, was flown to a hospital; the driver of the Focus only reported minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Goodnough said excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation.

Anyone who might have information is asked to call 734-240-7557.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

