Bowling Green celebrates Juneteenth

By Kayla Molander
Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - People from all over flocked to Bowling Green’s Wooster Green park to celebrate Juneteenth today.

“It’s freedom to be you. Freedom to love one another. It’s great,” says Columbus resident Maciole Newman.

The event featured Black vendors, Black musicians, and lots of fun for the whole family.

This is the first year that the day commemorating the end of slavery has been recognized an official holiday in the United States.

The Wood County Health Department was offering COVID-19 vaccines.

“Finally, they’re understanding the things that our people, our culture have gone through. And it’s not the end all be all, but it’s a start,” says Wood County Health Department contract nurse Dionne Wallace.

It’s a holiday that has been celebrated by Black Americans for more than 150 years, but has only recently come into mainstream prominence.

“Definitely didn’t learn about it in school. So it’s definitely more of a newer concept to me... I want to come out and support it and be a body here,” says Bowling Green resident Kim Morse.

On Saturday, a lot of bodies came out to show support. Even Mayor Mike Aspacher took a turn on stage to officially recognize the day.

“And urge all citizens to become more aware of the significance of the celebration and the African American heritage in the history of our nation and our city,” says Mayor Aspacher.

The event was organized by BRAVE, whose president Anthony King, loved seeing just how many people of all backgrounds came to the festival.

“It truly is a testament that we can celebrate and commemorate Juneteenth as a community,” says King.

Amidst the joy of progress made, the League of Women Voters of Bowling Green (LWV) is helping people register to vote because it says there is still so much work to be done.

“We have a long way to go as far as all rights... And I feel like we owe this community a great deal, and we need to do everything we can to support them.,” says LWV president Janet Parks.

