Little Miss Ohio raises hundreds for families of fallen TPD officers
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Chief George Kral is applauding Little Miss Ohio for her fundraising efforts to support families of fallen officers.
Addison King, also known as Little Miss Ohio, held a lemonade stand on Saturday to donate all the proceeds to the families of TPD officers killed in the line of duty in the last year — Officers Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker.
Chief Kral stopped by for a cup of lemonade to support Addison and her mission, saying in a tweet he’s thankful for Addy’s effort.
Addison’s mom tells 13abc she raised more than $800 for the TPD families. Addison plans to donate the money this week.
