Little Miss Ohio raises hundreds for families of fallen TPD officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Chief George Kral is applauding Little Miss Ohio for her fundraising efforts to support families of fallen officers.

Addison King, also known as Little Miss Ohio, held a lemonade stand on Saturday to donate all the proceeds to the families of TPD officers killed in the line of duty in the last year — Officers Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker.

Chief Kral stopped by for a cup of lemonade to support Addison and her mission, saying in a tweet he’s thankful for Addy’s effort.

Addison’s mom tells 13abc she raised more than $800 for the TPD families. Addison plans to donate the money this week.

So thankful for Addy (Little Miss Ohio) who is donating all proceeds from her lemon aid sale today to the families of Officers Dia and Stalker! pic.twitter.com/6Fta2zFFBO — Chief George Kral (@gkraltoledo) June 19, 2021

