Three shot near LaGrange St. early Sunday morning

Two adults and one juvenile were taken to the hospital
Toledo Police were called to the scene around 1:10 a.m
Toledo Police were called to the scene around 1:10 a.m(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the corner of Fellows Avenue and Moss Street, near LaGrange Street.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m on Sunday.

According to officers on scene, two adults and one juvenile were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the Toledo Police CrimeStopper tipline: 419-255-1111.

