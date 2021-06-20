Toledo nonprofit hosting Night of Jazz Fundraiser

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Delroy Chance Angel Wing Foundation is hosting “An Inspirational Night of Jazz Fundraiser” Sunday night, emceed by 13abc’s own Kristian Brown! The public is invited to enjoy music from Johnny Britt and special guest Stacey Richardson Crawford, also known as Sarah’s Girl.

It runs from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the Ottawa Park amphitheater. Tickets are $35.00, available for purchase here, and food trucks will be available.

It’s a fundraising event to buy football gear for kids who want to play but can’t afford it.

The non-profit organization is named after the late Delroy Chance, a Central Catholic football coach.

“This Foundation was born out of his selflessness and sacrifice to his community,” organizers wrote. “We strive to honor his life and legacy through supporting and serving the children he cared so much about.”

Since its creation in 2018, the foundation has collected hundreds of pairs of cleats to give away to Toledo-area youth. It also hosts an annual coat drive.

