City of Toledo sponsoring youth boxing camps

Toledo 4 Boxing is holding a mini boxing camp this week for kids ages 10 - 17.
Toledo 4 Boxing is holding a mini boxing camp this week for kids ages 10 - 17.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is partnering with a local boxing organization to bring summer programming to Toledo area youth.

Toledo 4 Boxing is holding a mini boxing camp for kids ages 10-17 this week, hosted by local professional and amateur boxing coaches. It’s already underway and those interested can register for free by filling out this form, calling 419-214-0775, or by emailing toledoboxing4@gmail.com.

The camp runs Monday through Saturday at Smith Park in Toledo from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Lunch will be provided daily by Connecting Kids to Meals and all of the participants will get a pair of Title boxing gloves at the end of the week-long camp for daily attendance. Saturday will feature an amateur boxing show for attendees.

The organization is hosting a second camp in August. It’s set for August 9-14 at Navarre Park and registration is already open for that event as well.

