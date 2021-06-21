Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

COVID-19 may alter brain, study claims

By CNN staff
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows people infected with COVID-19 may experience some loss of gray matter in the brain.

The study out of the UK indicates the areas of the brain affected are the ones that control smell and taste.

That finding correlates with the most commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 - the loss of smell and taste.

The relatively small study followed 782 people who had MRI scans three years apart, before and after the pandemic.

While researchers believe the findings are compelling, they have not been authenticated by peer review.

Also, because the study only looked at COVID-19 patients’ brains shortly after being infected, the long-term effects are not clear.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police were called to the scene around 1:10 a.m
One dead, two injured in Sunday morning shooting
A man from Adrian is dead after a crash in Monroe County.
Two dead, one injured in Monroe County crash
One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo.
One person dead, three others injured after 3 separate shootings in Toledo
Three people taken to hospital after crash in Toledo.
Three people injured after crash in Toledo
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash in Fulton County. (Source WOIO)
Truck driver injured during crash on US 20 in Fulton County

Latest News

Toledo 4 Boxing is holding a mini boxing camp this week for kids ages 10 - 17.
City of Toledo sponsoring youth boxing camps
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
After causing 14 deaths, Claudette heads out to sea
FILE - In this June 20, 2016 file photo, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Empress of the Seas...
Judge rules for Florida on CDC order blocking cruise ships
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage
An Englishman with enlarged kidneys is about to have major surgery to remove them.
Man with giant kidneys to undergo major surgery for removal