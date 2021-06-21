Crosby Festival of the Arts returns to Toledo this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo GROWs Crosby Festival of the Arts returns to the Toledo Botanical Gardens this weekend.

Visitors can enjoy artwork, local food, drinks, live music, and family-friendly activities during the event. It kicks off Friday, June 25.

Tickets are required for admission, available to purchase here. Admission costs $12 and children under the age of 12 can get in for free.

The CFA is a highly recognized art show recognized as the state’s oldest juried art festival, according to organizers.

The dates and times are as follows:

Friday, June 25, 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 26, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 27, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

