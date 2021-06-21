Jazz in the park benefits children in need

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A jazz concert Sunday night at Ottawa Park raised money for the Delroy Chance Angel Wing Foundation, an organization to support local student-athletes.

Three different performers helped sell tickets to the event, which helps the foundation by thousands of pairs of cleats and other sports equipment for children in need.

“Sports is very, very important because we have to keep our youth busy doing something positive because you can either be a part of the problem or a part of the solution, and we are trying wholeheartedly to be a part of the solution,” co-founder of the Delroy Chance Angel Wings Foundation, Steven Lewis said.

All proceeds from the tickets sold went to the foundation.

