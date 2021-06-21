Traffic
Man with giant kidneys to undergo major surgery for removal

By CNN Staff
Updated: 19 minutes ago
WINDSOR, England (CNN) - A man is hoping to get his life back after getting both of his enlarged kidneys removed next month.

Warren Higgs has polycycstic kidney disease, which means cysts grow on his kidneys.

The disease can reduce organ function, but that hasn’t happened to the 54-year-old. His kidneys have just grown so large, he’s having trouble breathing.

Surgeons estimate the kidneys weigh about 88 pounds each, making them among the largest kidneys on record.

Higgs’ surgery is scheduled for July 12. He’ll begin dialysis and probably need several follow-up procedures after his surgery.

The Englishman wants to donate one kidney to research and save the other as a memento.

Higgs has an online fundraiser established to get a special modified electric tricycle to regain his fitness.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

