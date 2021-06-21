Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

West Nile Virus detected in Lucas County mosquitoes

(KKCO/KJCT)
By WTVG Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A mosquito pool in Lucas County has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), according to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the presence of the virus from a mosquito pool sample collected on June 10 near Ottawa Park. The sample marks the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile Virus in Ohio this year.

According to the local health department, the WNV-positive mosquito pool should not be considered an all-inclusive risk indicator. The public is reminded WNV is present in the mosquito population and people should take precautions when they’re going to be exposed to mosquitoes.

The Toledo Area Sanitary District is planning to address it through increased treatment efforts in the area. A map and gauge assessing the risk of West Nile Virus will be updated here as additional test results come in. The sanitary authority uses mosquito control fogging treatments, breeding source reduction, and treats larval mosquito habitats to combat the problem.

The health department recommends emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, pool covers, and any other water-holding containers to address mosquito breeding at home. Home improvement stores offer products designed to control mosquito larvae for containers too large to empty.

TLCHD said there have not been any locally acquired human cases of West Nile Virus reported in Lucas County this year.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police were called to the scene around 1:10 a.m
One dead, two injured in Sunday morning shooting
A man from Adrian is dead after a crash in Monroe County.
Two dead, one injured in Monroe County crash
One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo.
One person dead, three others injured after 3 separate shootings in Toledo
Three people taken to hospital after crash in Toledo.
Three people injured after crash in Toledo
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash in Fulton County. (Source WOIO)
Truck driver injured during crash on US 20 in Fulton County

Latest News

Crosby Festival of the Arts returns to Toledo this weekend
Scammers Take Advantage Of Amazon Prime Day
Toledo 4 Boxing is holding a mini boxing camp this week for kids ages 10 - 17.
City of Toledo sponsoring youth boxing camps
Storms damaged homes and trees as they rolled through Riga, Michigan.
Riga storm damage