West Nile Virus detected in Lucas County mosquitoes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A mosquito pool in Lucas County has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), according to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the presence of the virus from a mosquito pool sample collected on June 10 near Ottawa Park. The sample marks the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile Virus in Ohio this year.

According to the local health department, the WNV-positive mosquito pool should not be considered an all-inclusive risk indicator. The public is reminded WNV is present in the mosquito population and people should take precautions when they’re going to be exposed to mosquitoes.

The Toledo Area Sanitary District is planning to address it through increased treatment efforts in the area. A map and gauge assessing the risk of West Nile Virus will be updated here as additional test results come in. The sanitary authority uses mosquito control fogging treatments, breeding source reduction, and treats larval mosquito habitats to combat the problem.

The health department recommends emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, pool covers, and any other water-holding containers to address mosquito breeding at home. Home improvement stores offer products designed to control mosquito larvae for containers too large to empty.

TLCHD said there have not been any locally acquired human cases of West Nile Virus reported in Lucas County this year.

