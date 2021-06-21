Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Scammers try to take advantage of busy Amazon Prime Days

By Melissa Voetsch
Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amazon Prime Day kicks off a competitive day of internet bargains. And once they started doing it, Walmart, Target, Kohls and other companies started doing the same thing.

But Dick Eppstein from the Better Business Bureau says it’s also a day when imposters hit the internet with phishing scams in the form of emails and text messages that promise deals too good to be true. They use the term “prime” to get you to respond. Eppstein says “It’ll look like Amazon or it’ll look like Walmart but it really is a not exactly right website.”

Eppstein says there are two major types of email/text message scams that the most concerning. “One is the email that says we’re having a big sale and we’re going to give you a 25 dollar gift coupon for responding to us. We don’t know who these people are.”

The second one has been reported many times to the BBB in Northwest Ohio. “The email which says this is Amazon, there’s a 399 dollar error in your Amazon account or the order you placed with us for Prime day. And we have to get into your computer to fix it.” Eppstein says a lot of people are tricked by this authentic-sounding scam. “They let them into their computer to fix the mistake and the next thing you know they’re installing malware ransomware and they’ve done terrible things to your computer.”

The final warning according to the BBB: Don’t use your debit card to buy anything off the internet. Use a credit card because if there are mistakes or fraudulent charges you have all kinds of protection under federal laws. You don’t have the same protection with a debit card.

