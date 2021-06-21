Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Truck driver injured during crash on US 20 in Fulton County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash in Fulton County. (Source WOIO)
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash in Fulton County. (Source WOIO)
By Jeremy Schneider
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A truck driver was taken to the hospital after the semi-truck he was operating flipped during a crash late Sunday night on US 20.

Mark Vliek, 58, of Edwardsburg, Mich., was traveling east on US 20 in Fulton County around 11:55 p.m. when he came upon downed powerlines across the roadway. He swerved to the right to avoid the lines. The truck, which was hauling lumber, went off the right side of the road and overturned onto its top.

Vliek was trapped in the passenger compartment and had to be extricated from the cab by mechanical means. He was taken to a Toledo hospital with incapacitating injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police were called to the scene around 1:10 a.m
One dead, two injured in Sunday morning shooting
A man from Adrian is dead after a crash in Monroe County.
Two dead, one injured in Monroe County crash
One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo.
One person dead, three others injured after 3 separate shootings in Toledo
Three people taken to hospital after crash in Toledo.
Three people injured after crash in Toledo
He presents BRAVE president Anthony King with a proclamation.
Bowling Green celebrates Juneteenth

Latest News

Officer Anthony Dia and Officer Brandon Stalker were shot and killed while on duty in separate...
Little Miss Ohio raises hundreds for families of fallen TPD officers
Toledo nonprofit hosting Night of Jazz Fundraiser
One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting in Oakland; motive sought
June 20, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
June 20, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast