Truck driver injured during crash on US 20 in Fulton County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A truck driver was taken to the hospital after the semi-truck he was operating flipped during a crash late Sunday night on US 20.

Mark Vliek, 58, of Edwardsburg, Mich., was traveling east on US 20 in Fulton County around 11:55 p.m. when he came upon downed powerlines across the roadway. He swerved to the right to avoid the lines. The truck, which was hauling lumber, went off the right side of the road and overturned onto its top.

Vliek was trapped in the passenger compartment and had to be extricated from the cab by mechanical means. He was taken to a Toledo hospital with incapacitating injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.