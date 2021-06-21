Traffic
VIDEO: Car crashes into Toledo apartment with man inside

By WTVG Staff
Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are okay after an SUV crashed through a Toledo apartment building on Sunday.

According to police, a 43-year-old woman was driving northbound on Westwood just after 5:30 p.m. when she passed out behind the wheel. She veered off the road and struck an apartment, sending her car into a bedroom at the New Edge Apartments on Westwood.

Kyle Johnson, a 24-year-old University of Toledo student, was inside the apartment when the car crashed through the wall. Both Johnson and the driver are alright and did not suffer injuries from the crash, police said. The driver was issued a citation.

Johnson’s ring camera caught the moment the car crashed into his apartment.

Johnson told 13abc he had just woken up from a nap before the crash. His therapy dog, Graham, alerted him.

“It was wild and I’m just really happy that he woke up, I woke up, because he moved and I called somebody. Literally a minute later, a car goes through my window,” Johnson said. “So if he didn’t do that and a bunch of series of things, if that didn’t happen, who knows? Who knows what would’ve happened?”

Graham was not hurt in the crash.

Johnson said he has one week of classes left until he graduates with a master’s degree. He’s looking for new living arrangements.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

